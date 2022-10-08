Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248; total in custody, 349.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday or Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jason Alan Garner, 42, 300 block of West County Road 1000 North, Fortville. Booked 9:10 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 46, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:29 a.m. Thursday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Gary Lee Stone, 62, 1500 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:34 a.m. Thursday, violation of pretrial release.
• Amber Lee Ryle, 46, 2300 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 11:45 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Scott Michael Jackson, 25, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 11:53 a.m. Thursday, leaving the scene of a crime with property damage.
• Kyle Ashlyn Joslin, 23, 100 block of Chariot Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:01 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Corrie Lynn Jordan-Calfee, 39, 400 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:34 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
• Hailyana Justine Moles, 22, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Florence Louise Oakes, 58, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:26 p.m. Thursday, violation of in-home detention.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 46, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:50 p.m. Thursday, violation of Mental Health Court and two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Alazay Merae Hyatt, 24, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:55 p.m. Thursday, two counts battery with moderate bodily injury and false identity statement.
• Arvell Terrell Steward, 41, 2400 block of West 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Tammara Marilyn Martinez, 56, 1600 block of Orchard Lane, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Gary Wayne Jones, 67, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Noblesville. Booked 5:58 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; resisting law enforcement; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Lamarez Jerel Simmons, 32, 800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Tetriss Marjuan Nunn, 46, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Rosemary Eugena Deaton, 55, 1400 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:01 Thursday, domestic battery.
• Bradley Allen Yeagy, 29, 100 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:22 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; maintaining a common nuisance, legend drugs; possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of Sub-schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvie; and possession of paraphernalia.