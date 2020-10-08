Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Tuesday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Nicole Marie Beckstorm, 24, Winchester, booked at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
• Kyle Lynna Parish, 31, Alexandria, booked at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jhanika Rashelle Nance, 34, 100 block of Plum Street, Anderson, booked at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Mason James Michael Miller, 18, Chesterfield, booked at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of burglary, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of auto theft and four counts of resisting law enforcement.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 32, Elwood, booked at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Dustin Michael Drake, 32, 1800 block of East 64th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, sex offender registration violation.
• Whitney Hope Creamer, 34, Elwood, booked at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ryan Keith Baker, 44, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, three counts of violation of drug court.
• Jimmy Marie Springdale, 51, Indianapolis, booked at 6:01 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Charles Duane Sohn II, 33, Indianapolis, booked at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Ebony Nicole Robinson, 23, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 8:06 p.m. Tuesday, battery and violation of probation.
• Kaden Krisstofer Rain Allender, 19, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, violation of work release and violation of probation.
• Nina Nicole Marie Stutzman, 43, Elwood, booked at 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Christian Bradley Morgan, 24, Elwood, booked at 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of parole.
• Reshard Levar Prude, 41, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:38 p.m., Tuesday, manufacture or dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and two counts of violation of probation.
• George Allen Jr., 56, 300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Andrew Hills Strange, 34, 2500 block of Dewey Street, Anderson, booked at 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Ryan Blake Hooker, 33, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Monique Shantia Virginia Simmons, 25, 200 block of West Willow Street, Anderson, booked at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Timothy William Harlen, 66, no address provided, booked at 2:19 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Harvey Kerry Nija Fisher, 23, Ingalls, booked at 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, two counts of identity deception, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.
