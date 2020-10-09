Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 27, 5000 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community corrections and failure to appear.
• Tina Reene Shelton, 46, 5800 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Daniel Lee Minnick, 22, 1300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday, child molest.
• James Bryant Newby, 19, 2000 block of County Road 150 South, Anderson, booked at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, rape and child molest.
• Emily Ann Lindzy, 36, Alexandria, booked at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christa Lorraine Roe, 41, 1900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday, theft and driving with a suspended license.
• Walter Allen Swift, 58, Alexandria, booked at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Justin L. Wylie, 33, Alexandria, booked at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
• Cody David Thomas, 23, Huntington, booked at 3:33 a.m. Thursday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Tyler Eugene Brown, 37, Elwood, booked at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
