Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 240. Total in custody: 306.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Karen Jean Emerson, 50, 900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:57 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• James Robert Ailstock, 44, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement.
• Matthew David Shepherd, 34, 14300 block of Bolton Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:41 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Christian Bradley Morgan, 25, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Gerald Michael Holbrook, 30, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 p.m., violation of Drug Court.
• Heather Lynnae Wisehart, 39, 800 block of North M Street, Elwood. Booked 2:05 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Ebony Monique Goolsby, 29, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 54, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Douglas Moreland, 54, 4000 block of East County Road 650 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.
• Daesik Choi, 56, 12500 block of Wolford Place, Fishers. Booked 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury, confinement, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Gary Joseph Howerton Jr., 49, 500 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Aimee Renee Stout, 33, 200 block of College Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Joshua Michael Dawson, 42, 900 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:02 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• David Eugene Bal, 51, 600 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Summer Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Matyese Ja-Vonn Stith, 224, 4400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:06 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Danielle Rose Stienbarge, 29, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:24 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.