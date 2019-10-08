Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 274, total in custody 388.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donathan Roderick Edwards, 40, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:46 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Nathan E Kramer, 45, 7700 block of Riveredge Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 10:15 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Donald Earl Carter Sr., 49, 800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent, habitual traffic offender and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Kelly Ray Caudill, 39, 2200 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 10:20 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• David Thomas Bryan, 41, 2100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:12 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and public intoxication.
• Shellie Foard Jr., 52, 2800 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 12:44 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Timothy Shane Welker, 50, 2800 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 5:23 p.m. Saturday, battery, no/minor injury, and battery with injury to someone younger than 14 by someone older than 18.
• Ivan Antonio Delgado, 28, 2500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and failure to appear.
• Ricky Lee Simpson Jr., 27, 700 block of Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:01 p.m. Saturday, contempt criminal of court.
• Harvey Kerry Nija Fisher, 22, first block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked 7:26 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention and driving while suspended, prior.
• Shawn Allan Welker, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 9:59 p.m. Saturday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Crawford Dill Smith, 56, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:59 a.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Brad Matthew Klawitter, 37, 14900 block of Stable Stone, Fishers. Booked 2:43 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Michael Robert Sullivan, 23, 3000 block of Myrtle Drive, Lapel. Booked 9:04 a.m. Sunday, residential entry.
• Amanda Mae Contreraz, 39, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 4:45 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction; possession of methamphetamine; and driving while suspended, prior.
• Jose S. Torrez-Nacasio, 28, 600 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Johnathon Lee Sizelove, 34, 1600 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:18 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court, child support.
• Roger Lucas Jackson, 38, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 5:40 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Kirstie Kay Inholt, 31, 1200 block of Busby Road, Lapel. Booked 12:38 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Brady Alexander Gilbert, 26, 400 block of Central Avenue, Lapel. Booked 12:39 a.m. Monday, civil contempt of court.
• Jessica Dawn Pine, 27, 1200 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:27 a.m. Monday, neglect of dependent.
• Kenton Richard Clute, 34, 100 block of Pearl Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and invasion of privacy.
• Tori Lynn Scruggs, 41, 1400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Dominique Eugene Love, 24, 2700 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:57 a.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Elijah Nokonni Coble, 24, 1100 block of Forest Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury, and criminal mischief.
• Michael Wayne Seastrand Jr., 36, 400 block of South Clinton Street, Summitville. Booked 2:26 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Miles Devoe Holsinger, 29, first block of South G Street, Richmond. Booked 7:15 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
