Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 273. Total in custody: 391.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jeramie Scott Kendall, 39, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 22, 1000 block of East 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, theft, hold for work release.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 30, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Aaron Goforth-Stevenson, 35, 100 block of East Falson Run, Pendleton. Booked 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Courtney Amanda Day, 42, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Diamond Janae Staples, 33, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and neglect of dependent.
• Michael Tory Smedley, 40, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and theft.
• Christine Campbell, 54, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 32, 2100 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Michael Darez Blount, 34, 18700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:24 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Steven Troy Steans, 56, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Jamie Marie Ciechanowicz, 28, 7300 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent.
• Rae-Anna Lynn Marcrum, 42, 100 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court.
• Steven Laverne Stone, 48, 2400 block of South Elliott Street, Muncie. Booked 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Larry Lamar McGhee, 60, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, sex offender registration violations.
• Keyounis De’mar Woods, 20, 1200 block of Melrose Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Thursday, robbery.
• Walter Allen Swift, 57, 600 block of North Liberty Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:49 a.m. Thursday, theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Nathan Leroy Eugene Smith, 47, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:48 a.m. Thursday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing and three counts of failure to appear.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 30, 1500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:03 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lance William Tweedy, 37, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 2:05 p.m. Thursday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Alicia Dawn Minniear, 37, 600 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:18 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Terry Gene Bolden Sr., 51, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 2:37 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Bruce Raymond Minniear, 32, 600 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:42 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 28, homeless, Alexandria. Booked 4:34 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
