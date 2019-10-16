Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 277, total in custody 388.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Chasity T. Key, 22, 300 block of Laurel Street, Pendleton. Booked 8:59 a.m.Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between 08 and .15.
• Chandler James Epps, 22, 1200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 10 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication and violation of probation.
• Zachary Donovan Myers, 22, homeless. Booked 11:34 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, disorderly conduct and failure to appear.
• David Eugene McDole, 42, first block of Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked 2:07 p.m. Saturday, carrying a handgun without a license.
• Brent Edward Ward, 45, homeless. Booked 2:31 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Holly Kay Shaul , 32, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Saturday, theft and failure to appear.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 40, 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention and domestic battery.
• Erika Denise Andrews, 42, 1000 block of Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:51 p.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Jason Dale Rigdon, 43, 3200 block of Wayside Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:50 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Justin Levi Johnson , 33, 1400 block of Main Street, New Castle. Booked 1:53 a.m. Sunday, receiving stolen property, operating while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Wyteria L. Campbell, 40, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:04 a.m. Sunday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug and driving while suspended, prior.
• Sean Nigel Hindman, 25, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 a.m. Sunday, two counts of resisting law enforcement and violation of probation.
• Will Robert Haab Jr., 34, 5900 block of County Road 425 West, Pendleton. Booked 6:14 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Toby Leboeuf, 27, first block of South 41st Circle, Van Buren, Arkansas. Booked 6:35 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Rashad Akeem Humphries, 25, 300 block of East 39th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Mark Wayne Reynolds, 48, 2000 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 7:12 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Thomas Charles Strong, 29, 3300 block of Memorial Drive North, Elwood. Booked 6:10 p.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Salvador Rodriguez-Lopez, 65, 300 block of Nixon Street, Noblesvile. Booked 7:20 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated.
• Scott Ellison Hayward, 39, 200 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:50 a.m. Monday, three counts of bond revocation and two counts of failure to appear.
• David Paul Brinkley II, 18, 900 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 1:40 a.m. Monday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; maintaining a common nuisance; and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• David Christopher Flint, 18, 3900 block of Ridge Road, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Monday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument and dealing in a Schedule V controlled substance.
• Aaron Matthew Flecker, 29, 3200 block of Highlander Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:55 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Melissa Jane Truax, 43, 2500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 6:42 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
