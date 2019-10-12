Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 256, total in custody 373.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyson William Loy, 31, 500 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, Kokomo. Booked 9:49 a.m. Thursday, two counts of theft and two counts of burglary.
• Matthew Paul Sheets, 20, 1900 block of West Memorial, Muncie. Booked 5:46 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Carlos Manuel Hood, 30, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Thursday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Trevor Alan Willhoite, 28, 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 1:22 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• William Brady Hill, 40, 1900 block of East 50th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Tammy Lynn Small, 55, 6800 block of oakwood Avenue, Knox. Booked 1:34 a.m. Friday.
• Jonathan Scott Marlow, 34, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Friday, dealing in methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Zabrien Michael Wright, 19, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:11 a.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Roger Rodriguez, 34, 2700 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:42 a.m. Friday, auto theft and battery, no/minor injury.
• Dustin Kyle Nicolai, 32,1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:18 a.m. Friday, carrying a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 43, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria, Booked 5:34 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear, violation of probation, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, driving while suspended, prior, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil and hashish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.