These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Wayne Jackson, 30, homeless. Booked 5:28 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Harley Kalob Williams, 28, 100 block of West 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Friday, two counts of theft.
• Brandon Allen Thompson, 35, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Friday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument, operating while intoxicated and possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Aric Kirsten Venters Jr., 26, 2300 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jacob Dean Adams, 26, 700 block of Pricewood Court, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief and intimidation.
• Roger Andrew McDonald, 59, homeless. Booked 2:23 a.m. Saturday, two counts of theft.
• Cornell Andre Tidwell, 49, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:57 a.m. Saturday, parole violation and theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.