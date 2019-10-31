Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 291, total in custody 401.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Robert Dailey, 33, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and parole violation.
• April Rene Wiggins, 40, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Jacob David Nixon, 26, 11100 Monroe Court, Indianapolis. Booked 3:03 Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brandon L Bridenthal, 38, 1800 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 43, 1200 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Kaylynn Tyler DeGraff, 26, 1200 block of Gwinn Lane, Lapel. Booked 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Airies Lenae Randle, 25, 2900 block of North Elgin, Muncie. Booked 9:39 p.m. failure to appear.
• Dillon James Lee Trumpey, 22, 13500 Forest Drive, Fishers. Booked 10:32 p.m., possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Edward Lyall Gauldin, 28, 500 West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Chinwendu Ruth Aluwa, 33, 6400 block of Consulate Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, refusal to identify and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Ryan Paul Smithers, 28, 800 block of West 14th Street, Muncie. Booked 1:54 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Angel Kathryn Cutsinger, 18, 400 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Kassi Dawn Olive, 23, 400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, bond revocation.
• Mark Allan Douglas, 57, 700 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Devon Edward Harris, 27, 1000 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Drug Court.
• Ashley Marie Callahan, 28, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Kayla Marie Rusk, 23, 300 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 5:03 a.m. Wednesday. Criminal trespass.
• Nathan Andrew Wilkinson, 26, 300 block of Eastman Road, Chesterfield. Booked 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Dominic Erik Hedquist, 21, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
