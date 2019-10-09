Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258, total in custody 381.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Elijah Nokonni Coble, 24, 1100 block of Forest Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury, and criminal mischief.
• Michael Wayne Seastrand Jr., 36, 400 block of South Clinton Street, Summitville. Booked 2:26 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Miles Devoe Holsinger, 29, first block of South G Street, Richmond. Booked 7:15 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Dominique Eugene Love, 24, 2700 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:26 a.m. Monday, auto theft.
• Wilson David Rodriquez Jr., 17, 9300 block of South Indiana 67, Fortville. Booked 11:39 a.m. Monday aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jonathan Lee Purnell, 28, 2700 block of West Old Stone Road, Peru. Booked 12:18 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Anfrenee Dmarcus Corbin, 26, 1100 block of North Goodlet Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:39 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Corey Dale Warner, 26, homeless, Elwood. Booked 3:04 p.m. Monday, escape.
• Sylias Wade Haggard, 31, 3900 block of South Charles Street, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Monday, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury and contempt of court, child support.
• Sandra Yvonne Harp, 34, 1800 block of East 50th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:43 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Michael James Nelson, 25, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 6:36 p.m. Monday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Austin Tyler Sanner, 21, 7200 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked 7:18 p.m. Monday, maintaining a common nuisance; carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; possession of methamphetamine; driving while suspended, prior; operating a vehicle without financial responsibility; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryce Michael Longnecker, 23, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 8:55 p.m. Monday, two counts of contempt of court.
• Tristen Jean Huntzinger, 34, 2300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 9:25 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support, and conversion.
• Joseph Edward Bott, 57, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Trevin Wayne Henson, 24, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior, and battery, no/minor injury.
• Juston Lee Doty, 36, 2300 block of Aspen Court, Anderson. Booked 12:58 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Michael David Nicholson, 56, 200 block of West Seventh Street, Lapel. Booked 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Taiyung Tsai, 25, 3900 block of Bing Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated.
• Micah Wesley Miller, 18, 2000 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
• Tara Renee Maxwell, 36, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.