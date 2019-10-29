Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 283, total in custody 396.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Gary Ross Jones, 52, 100 block of North Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:59 p.m. Saturday, two counts of violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Donald Wayne Holloman, 53, 1900 block of West Indiana 28, Alexandria, 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Caleb A. Laurie, 26, 3400 block of Charlton Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Ryan William Burtnett, 33, 5500 block of Old Dover, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:46 a.m. Saunday, domestic battery.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 20, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:23 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Willard Eugene Beeman, 44, 2800 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 6:44 a.m. Sunday, dealing in methamphetamine and failure to appear.
• Avery Daniel Vann, 20, 13200 block of Capri Drive, Carmel. Booked 11:36 a.m. Sunday, aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and intimidation.
• Bryce Michael Moore, 23, 800 block of Lockfield Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:29 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Scott Ryan Jones , 46, 1400 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Monday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, violation of probation and strangulation.
• Jennifer Lee Chatman, 43, 1300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Monday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• David Allen Wood, 27, 2600 block of Autumn Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:40 a.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 32, 600 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 6:15 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
