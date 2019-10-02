News of Record
Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 291, total in custody 404.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Timothy John Bluemel, 30, 2200 block of East St. Clair Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:31 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Gavin Michael Grubbs, 21, 400 block of North Edgewood Drive, Muncie. Booked 6:14 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Jacquilynn Kathleen Brooks, 40, 6400 block of Ralson Road, Anderson. Booked 6:28 p.m. Monday, two counts of theft.
• John Lee Humerickhouse, 57, 1900 block of Whittier Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Monday, no charge listed.
• David Edward Jackson Jr., 62, 1800 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 9 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Maka yla Landry, 21 200 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:01 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent.
• Adam Leon Southerland, 33, 800 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Drew Jefferson Ball, 26, 2900 block of East Elm Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, six counts of failure to appear.
• Lawrence Ooley Wilson II, 26, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• William Dean Cauble, 70, 400 block of North 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Candace Louise Harp, 36, 100 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Levi Robert Jennings, 32, homeless. Booked 6:06 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and parole violation.
