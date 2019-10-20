These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• William Joseph Renninger, 55, of the 5500 block of Scarlet Terrace, Anderson. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday, return to county jail per court order.
• Nathan Lee Cooper, 29, of the 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:41 p.m. Friday, parole violation.
• Craig Allan Briley, 24, of the 2800 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Friday, attempted public intoxication.
• Vincent Craig Stapleton, 37, of the 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked at 7:20 p.m. Friday, dws: prior.
• Hanna Cheri Dalton, 28, of the 3100 block of Mill Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Brandon Drake Stephany, 31, of the 3147 block of Mill Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:43 a.m. Saturday, two charges of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Nathan Ernie Ray Pleasant, 25, homeless, Alexandria. Booked at 4:08 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brian Allen Rigsby, 39, of the 1900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:11 a.m. Saturday, attempted habitual traffic offender and attempted leaving accident scene – property damage.
• Shanan Marie Thomas, 50, of the 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked at 4:50 a.m. Saturday, OWI.
• Ariyanna Semone Corbin, 22, of the 1000 block of North Hodson Avenue, Muncie. Booked at 6:02 a.m. Saturday, corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, theft and contributing to delinquency of minor: drugs.
• Donald Clifford Wood, 24, of the 3800 block of Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 9:12 a.m. Saturday, corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, theft and contributing to delinquency of minor: drugs.
• Shatiya Leigh Graham, 21, of the 900 block of South Madison Street, Muncie. Booked at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, theft, contributing to delinquency of minor – not drug or alcohol.
• Austin James Frawley, 25, of the 2600 block of Cherry Court, Anderson. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Saturday, murder.
