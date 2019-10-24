Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 275, total in custody 387.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Juston Lee Doty, 36, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Lisa Ann Singleton, 54, 200 block of Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, identity deception.
• Brandon Lee Eaton, 29, 700 block of Eighth Street, Lapel. Booked 10:17 p.m. Tuesday, criminal contempt of court and two counts of auto theft.
• Carly Nicole Shaker, 37, 500 block of San Juan Drive, Bloomington. Booked 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Anthony Renode, 25, 3200 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Roy Maynard Grissom Jr., 39, 1900 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Kadan Krisstofer Allender, 18, 4700 block of South Indiana 13, Lapel. Booked 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, burglary and theft.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 600 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid , 44, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, false informing and failure to appear.
• Grace Leeann Stearman, 34, 900 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Samantha Nichole Smith, 35, 1500 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Duane Aaron Pritchett, 36, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
