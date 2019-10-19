Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 269. Total in custody: 385.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Barron Dimas, 27, 2400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Carrie Ann Geeskie, 44, 500 block of Linden Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 6:58 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Zabrien Michael Wright, 19, 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• Jessica D Sellers, 31, 1700 block of East 1700 North, Summitviille. Booked 7:17 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.
• Harry Arthur Irwin IV, 31, 1900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:08 p.m. Thursday, theft.
• George Edward Hendrix Jr., 51, 1700 block of Costello Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:36 p.m. Thursday, six counts of violation of Mental Health Court.
• Matthew Allen Neal, 36, 6900 block of North County Road 300 West, Middletown. Booked 1:45 a.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Diran Tiran Brooks, 52, 2200 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 1:23 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and contempt of court, child support.
• Ryan Dewayne Noel, 39, 2700 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 2:04 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kristina Louise Rogers, 40, 100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Friday, disorderly conduct.
• James Gilbert Jacques, 46, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:32 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Savanna Mae Harris, 31, 1400 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:34 a.m. Friday, operator never licensed.
• Lucas Shane Likens, 38, 100 block of Curve Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:33 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
