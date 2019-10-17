Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 271, total in custody 387.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brian Eric Dixon II, 24, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Samuel Jason Martin, 41, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Monday, intimidation with a deadly weapon; invasion of privacy; possession of methamphetamine; escape; battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer; resisting law enforcement, forcibly resists, obstructs or interferes; and criminal mischief.
• Joseph Richard Allen Gallamore, 27, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• James Lee Voyles, 28, 900 block of Chestnut Street, English. Booked 8:58 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and parole violation.
• Terry Gasparet, 32, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 9:14 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Heather Marie Williams, 25, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Monday, two counts of probation violation.
• Seth Thomas McCune, 25, 300 block of Main Street, Summitville. Booked 1:19 a.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and public intoxication.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 45, 6700 block of South Cross Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:41 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Tyler James Quitman Brown, 23, homeless. Booked 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance and invasion of privacy.
• Patricia Kay Lowe, 41, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:22 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Gage Trout, 20, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Roger Dewayne Chandler, 36, 2200 block West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic offender and battery, no/minor injury.
• Joseph Abraham Rosenfield, 33, 600 block of Country Club Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:46 a.m. Tuesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating while intoxicated, endangering and person; and operating while intoxicated.
• Jeramie Scott Kendall, 39, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:43 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 22, 1000 block of East 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 p.m. Tuesday, theft, hold for work release.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 30, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jesse Aaron Goforth-Stevenson, 35, 100 block of East Falson Run, Pendleton. Booked 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Courtney Amanda Day, 42, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Diamond Janae Staples, 33, 1700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and neglect of dependent.
• Michael Tory Smedley, 40, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and theft.
• Christine Campbell, 54, 5700 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 32, 2100 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
