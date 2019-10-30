jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 290, total in custody 402.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Camie Ranee Tidler, 45, 100 block of North Harmony Street, Elwood. Booked 8:43 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacqueline Denise Hosea, 47, 2400 block of Camwood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 8:55 a.m. Monday, operation while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Matthew D. Brumfiel, 37, 1300 block of South Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:34 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Adam Daniel Knopp, 36, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:25 p.m. Monday, violation of pretrial release and failure to appear.
• Alando Riley White Jr., 22, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 12:43 p.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Shawn Allan Welker, 39, 2100 block of West County Road 250 North, Anderson. Booked 2:57 p.m. Monday, intimidation with a deadly weapon.
• Keely Roxanne Meacham, 31, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:08 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Kyle Ashlyn Taylor Joslin, 20, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:29 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Dustin James McCullum, 42, 1400 block of West 500 South, Anderson. Booked 10:53 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Eli Baltazar Jurado, 27, 1300 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, child molest.
• Nathaniel David Malone, 34, 2300 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and violation of probation.
• Brandon Allen Pulley, 27, 3300 block of East County Road 957, Anderson. Booked 4:59 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Justin Alan Edmondson, 29, 600 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 5:49 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Bruce Lamar Holden, 27, 700 block of Jones Street, Ingalls. Booked 6:18 a.m. Tuesday, sucual misconduct with a minor and child molest.
• Davon Tyrelle Johnson-Barclay, 30, 2300 block of West 15th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of contempt of court, child support, and contempt of court.
• Mitchell Edward Preston Jr., 49, 700 block of Huffman Court, Anderson. Booked 7:29 a.m. Tuesday, theft and three counts of failure to appear.
