Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Walter Lee Myers III, 43, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:41 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Jacob Alton Miller, 28, 4700 block of North Camelot Drive, Muncie. Booked 1:16 a.m. Saturday, violation of in-home detention.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 19, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:41 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement.
• James Edward Boles, 67, 3200 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Saturday, parole violation.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 39, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 2:20 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Johnnie Robert Sparkman, 39, 100 block of Henry Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jennifer Lynne Mackey, 42, homeless. Booked 2:41 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Ty’Quan Raymon Watson, 25, 2500 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:13 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kaylin Paige Sparkman, 21, 100 block of Henry Street, Anderson. Booked 4:39 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Daniel Hijar-Orta, 40, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 4:53 a.m. Saturday, burglary and theft.
• Brandon Lee Hardwick, 30, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:18 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Lindsey Joanna Orr, 36, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Michaela Nicole Snyder, 28, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 6:24 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Michael Schneider, 32, 300 block of Officers Lane, Henryville. Booked 6:24 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• William Joseph Clough, 39, homeless. Booked 8:42 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and contempt of court.
• Miguel Luna Cooper, 29, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Melissa Jane Truax, 43, 2500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:21 a.m. Saturday, intimidation and public intoxication.
• Brandy Nicole Gee, 43, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:01 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Gregory Darnell Stovall, 51, 6900 block of East 10th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:20 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
• James Dale Pugh Jr., 56, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:25 a.m. Saturday, two counts of contempt of court, child support.
• Noah James Alberts, 21, 1600 block of East 43rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:26 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• William Clint Wagner, 40, 2600 block of County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 11:24 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
