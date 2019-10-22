Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 281, total in custody 399.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Donald Clifford Wood, 24, 3800 block of Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:12 a.m. Saturday, corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, drugs.
• Shatiya Leigh Graham, 21, 900 block of South Madison Street, Muncie. Booked 9:20 a.m. Saturday, corrupt business influence, counterfeiting, theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, drugs.
• Austin James Frawley, 25, 2600 block of Cherry Court, Anderson. Booked 11:42 a.m. Saturday, murder.
• Tina Marie Swallows, 50, 300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 a.m. Saturday, attempted battery, no/minor injury.
• Jeffrey Lynn Young, 47, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jodi Lynn Maddox, 36, 400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 p.m. Saturday, theft.
• Daniel Michael Reynolds, 48, 2100 block of North E. Street, Elwood. Booked 1:27 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Chase Michael Ferguson, 27, 5700 block of Bruce Boulevard, Noblesville. Booked 2:03 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Ian Michael Mix, 32, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 3:41 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Jesse Michael Vigil, 30, 6100 block of Thrushwood Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:24 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Micayla Nichole Smith, 30, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Sunday, criminal mischief, forgery, theft and driving while suspended, prior.
• Julio Cesar Galindo-Montes, 28, 2700 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 12:01 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operator never licensed.
• Jose Guillermo Samayoa-Rios, 29, first block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 p.m. Sunday, residential entry and battery, no/minor injury.
• Charles Blake Zirkle, 32, 2500 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Sunday.
• Gary Patrick Bonge, 38, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 12:29 a.m. Monday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, pointing a firearm, domestic battery with a deadly weapon on a family or household member, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime and intimidation with a deadly weapon.
• Timothy Alan Roby, 61, 1600 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:10 a.m. Monday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Aura Louise Wallace, 32, 300 block of Chipaway Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:13 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Gary Ervin Smith II, 29, 2400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:48 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Martha Ann Young, 52, 1600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 4:40 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
