NEWS OF RECORD
Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Melissa Jane Truax, 43, of the 2500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Eric Roger Welker Jr., 46, of the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked at 10:02 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• Randolph William Simmons, 29, of the 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday, failure return lawful detention.
• Josiah Dean Schaekel, 24, of the first block of West Church Street, Fortville. Booked at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and hold for in home detention.
• Aundray Lamont Ivy, 45, of the 1400 block of Rhett Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Kendarius Denarde Ivory, 28, of the 2100 block of Mckinley Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Bruce Brent Morris, 41, of the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Anderson. Booked at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
• Connor Travis Wydel Booker, 20, of the 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Seth Thomas Niemczak, 31, of the 1200 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Andrew Beverly, 30, of the 2800 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, invasion of privacy and auto theft.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 35, of the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Shawn Allan Welker, 39, of the 2100 block of West Cord 250 North, Anderson. Booked at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation w/ deadly weapon.
• Devon Ray Frazier, 38, of the 200 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed, DWS: prior and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Teairra Mure Graves, 32, of the 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: endangering a person.
• Carrie Marie Tomey, 41, of the 700 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Amy Irene Wylie, 41, of the 9400 block of West Rivervalley Road, Yorktown. Booked at 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Michael Dewayne Hatcher Jr., 29, of the 4000 block of East 34th Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 5:28 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Jordan Jay Goode, 27, of the 8000 block of West Fall Creek Drive, Pendleton. Booked at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, residential entry, two counts of intimidation, harassment and sale, distribution, exhibition of obscene matter.
• Ronn Michael Szwec, 23, of the 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Kien Justin Samuel Kreter, 25, of the 9700 block of North County Road 625 West, Frankton. Booked at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
