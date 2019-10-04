Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 279, total in custody 386.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Amy Dawn Alberts, 41, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Thomas Charles Edward Hayden Jr., 55, 500 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Haley Marie Carson, 22, 2900 block of Hunstville Road, Pendleton. Booked 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Aaron Acosta Garcia, 47, 1300 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• James Michael Charles, 27, 1700 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Justin Chandler Mclemore, 31, 1800 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury, interference with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.
• Melissa Marie Carroll, 40, 200 block of West County Road 375 North, Anderson. Booked 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Laticia Danelle Willis, 40, 3600 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Shane William Street, 40, 900 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:46 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy, intimidation, criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement.
• Ryan Eugene Adams Sr., 44, 2200 block of Raintree Place, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and possession of syringe.
• David Craig Britton, 58, 1900 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Deshawn Loran Smith, 33, 2200 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and contempt of court, child support.
• Jordan Kyle Mullins, 38, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Trenton Andrew Jarvis, 41, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:31 a.m. Wednesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor; possession of a controlled substance; driving while suspended, prior; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Larry Eugene Hyatt, 49, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Curt Alan Faulstich, 47, 500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery on current/former spouse, possession of paraphernalia and intimidation.
• Danielle Marie Shrock, 40, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, failure to appear and false informing.
• David William Pierce, 20, 100 block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between .08 and .15 and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
• Justin Wayne Jackson, 30, 700 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Michael Eugene Hooten, 38, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, battery with no injury on a correctional/penal officer.
• John C Coffey Jr., 42, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Angeloe Miles Boyer, 22, 200 block of North 13th Street, Richmond. Booked 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and resisting law enforcement.
• Rachael Elaine Thom, 38, 400 block of West 42nd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Daniel Hijar-Orta, 40, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, burglary and theft.
• Edward Matthew Perez, 33, 1400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, contempt of court, child support; two counts of resisting law enforcement; and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Patrick Lee Jevahirian, 26, 2400 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:24 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Summer Joy Olmstead, 26, 2400 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:12 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Andrew Jame-Paul Cox, 29, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 1:13 a.m. Thursday, auto theft and driving while suspended, prior.
• Jessica Lynn Weaver, 26, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:16 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of dependent, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Maxwell Jason Snyder, 23, 700 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:34 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 29, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Chesterfield. Booked 2:29 a.m. Thursday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Barron Michael Byers, 28, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:34 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Lucas Ray Kennedy, 35, 1600 block of Lindberg Road, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Jason Michael Fullington, 42, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:52 a.m., two counts of invasion of privacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.