News of Record
Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 600 block of North 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid , 44, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, false informing and failure to appear.
• Grace Leeann Stearman, 34, 900 block of South Broadway Street, Pendleton. Booked 1:57 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Samantha Nichole Smith, 35, 1500 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Duane Aaron Pritchett, 36, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 5:14 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of resisting law enforcement, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
