These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday to Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Eugene McDole, 42, first block of Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, theft and unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon.
• Matthew Aaron Collins, 27, 700 block of North Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Eboney La-Rice Simonds, 26, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:22 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Marquise De’Vaughn Nelson, 20, 1200 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, auto theft.
• Cierra Briann Murphy, 25, 1700 block of East 17th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
• Brian Allen Gregg, 900 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:01 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 18, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 12:27 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement, false informing and operator never licensed.
• Brandon Gene Toombs, 32, 8500 block of West County Road 775 South, Pendleton. Booked 1:19 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Clinton Howard Hunter III, 28, 1100 block of Robin Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:36 a.m. Thursday, possession of synthetic or lookalike drug; driving while suspended, prior; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Lee Minor, 52, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Daniel Enriques Cota Jr., 54, 200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Samuel David Gustin, 26, homeless. Booked 2:36 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Nicholas Clay Johns, 31, 3000 South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:09 a.m. Thursday, battery with injury to police; resisting law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; possession of paraphernalia; and four counts of contempt of court.
• Christopher Lawrance I Bergfeld-Wallace, 29, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:26 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Heather Marie McMeans, 39, 2900 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 2:07 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Ryan Michael Palmer, 23, 500 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Thursday, child molest, fondling.
• Regan Michael Reed, 36, 1800 block of Monica Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:32 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• Lagushia Sherain Harris, 42, 500 block of Piccadilly Road, Anderson. Booked 10:37 p.m. Thursday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts of failure to appear.
• Barry Edward Couch, 18, 100 block of West Madison Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 1:01 a.m. Friday.
• Heath Michael Savage, 42, 100 block of South Church Street, Arcadia. Booked 1:20 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jacob Austin Ferrill, 30, 8900 block of West Fall Creek Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:13 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Joshua Keith Massengale, 34, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation, failure to appear, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Tyler Ray Garrison, 32, 1900 block of North County Road 600 West, Anderson. Booked 5:16 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Sierra Ann Marie Brown, 23, 1900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:45 a.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear.
