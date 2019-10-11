Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 265, total in custody 373.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyler L Stevens, 22, Pendleton Correctional Facility. Booked 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of battery with bodily waste on law enforcement/corrections, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal.
• Elijah Caine Lamberjack, 27, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Gabrielle Grace Beckner, 28, 1300 block of Wright Street, Logansport. Booked 3:22 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
• Alishia Nicole Smith, 36, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
• Billie Jo Owens, 35, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent; domestic battery with a child present, no serious injury; and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 35, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:34 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention; theft; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Nicholas Levi Vastine, 18, 200 block of North Jackson Street, Frankton. Booked 8:47 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dena Catherine Newson, 21, 3500 block of Lincoln Street, Gary. Booked 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Lucas Ryan Kaelber, 19, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, three counts of auto theft.
• Noah Joseph Rodney, 18, 9200 block of West Lodge Lane, Pendleton. Booked 12:43 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• John Jacob Campbell, 37, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 1:16 a.m. Thursday, sex offender, failure to possess ID, and sex offender registration violations.
• Joshua Ryan Purnell , 25, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:23 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Casey Allen Craver, 28, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Charity Dawn Rushing, 42, 400 block of West Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:38 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Archie Ladale Willard Boyett, 42, 4100 block of North County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Thursday.
• Ja’Reese RaShawn Cotton, 22, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:04 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Harli Nicole Razor, 21, 2100 block of Tartan Road, Anderson. Booked 2:06 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with a child present, no serious injury.
• Jason Lee Vega, 35, 1800 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.
• Jaylin Keshawn Jefferson, 22, 300 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 5:06 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Grant Michael Lashure, 24, 500 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:16 a.m. Thursday, escape, two counts of violation of community corrections, four counts of criminal contempt of court, false informing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Justin Lee Mcfadden, 37, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 a.m. Thursday, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and domestic battery.
