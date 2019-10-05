Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 265, total in custody 373.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Andrew Jame-Paul Cox, 29, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 1:13 a.m. Thursday, auto theft and driving while suspended, prior.
• Jessica Lynn Weaver, 26, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:16 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of dependent, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Maxwell Jason Snyder, 23, 700 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 1:34 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Morgan Berkeley Brown, 29, 900 block of Sycamore Street, Chesterfield. Booked 2:29 a.m. Thursday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Barron Michael Byers, 28, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:34 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Lucas Ray Kennedy, 35, 1600 block of Lindberg Road, Anderson. Booked 4:37 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Jason Michael Fullington, 42, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:52 a.m., two counts of invasion of privacy.
• James Wilbur Havens, 39, 800 block of West 35th Street, Marion. Booked 8:52 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Ryan Allen Tuttle, 33, 200 block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 9:22 a.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• David Anthony Lightfoot, 35, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Thursday, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish.
• Jacob Wayne Swallows, 17, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 3:55 p.m. Thursday, attempted murder, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, dangerous possession of a firearm, theft and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Hanna Marie Phillips, 28, 4400 block of East County Road 100 South, Anderson. Booked 5:04 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, pervious conviction; operating while intoxicated; and false informing.
• Brian Andrew Burns, 41, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 9:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Lee Henson, 33, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 p.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; driving while suspended, prior; possession of synthetic or lookalike drug; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Lee Hearn, 23, 6400 block of North County Road 50 East, Sharpsville. Booked 12:56 a.m. Friday, two counts of domestic battery with a child present, no serious injury, two counts of invasion of privacy and two counts of false informing.
• Dakota Alexander Stafford, 23, 600 block of Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:54 a.m. Friday, pointing a firearm and false informing.
• Martin Oliver Walden, 47, 900 block of East Broadway Street, Fortville. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Selena Marie Lorenzana, 23, homeless. Booked 2:38 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Rebecca Elizabeth Jones, 43, 500 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 3:36 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kadan Krisstofer Allender, 18, 4700 block of South Indiana 13, Lapel. Booked 5:06 a.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Jason Edward Kirchner, 48, 1300 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:20 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Lisa Jo Rivera, 53, 1700 block of Dawson Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:28 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 19, 800 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5:37 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
