Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kadan Krisstofer Allender, 18, 4700 block of South Indiana 13, Lapel. Booked 5:06 a.m. Friday, burglary and theft.
• Jason Edward Kirchner, 48, 1300 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:20 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Lisa Jo Rivera, 53, 1700 block of Dawson Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:28 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 19, 800 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5:37 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Nathaniel Hanes, 21, 600 block of John Street, Lapel. Booked 12:34 p.m. Friday, false statement on criminal history application.
• Telly Ken Bluitt, 25, 4500 block of Bellchime Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:45 p.m. Friday, perjury.
• Natalie Nichole Humphries, 28, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:47 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 23, 1000 block of Club House Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:13 p.m. Friday, criminal mischief.
• Brian Michael Maxwell , 49, 3000 block of Helms Road, Anderson. Booked 9:02 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Matthew Ray Schott, 29, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:21 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Christein Le Ann Barron, 33, 1200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:55 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Rodney Wayne Perry , 54, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Saturday, violation of Mental Health Court.
• Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 37. Booked 2:57 a.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Bruce Brent Morris, 41, homeless. Booked 4:21 a.m. Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Gabriel Issac Mock, 20, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:51 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel Allen Ellis, 36, 1800 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 a.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, accident causing death.
• Noah Joseph Rodney, 18, 9200 block of West Lodge Lane, Pendleton. Booked 6:02 a.m. Saturday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.