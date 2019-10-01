Jail log
News of Record
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 295, total in custody 413.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mary Jean Blair, 60, 3400 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:33 p.m. Friday, public nudity and invasion of privacy.
• Dakota Joe Moore, 18, 3801 N. Cadet Drive, Muncie. Booked 5:58 p.m. Friday, intimidation.
• Kyle David Overby, 29, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Rodney Scott Bennett, 29, 100 block of West Water Street, Pendleton. Booked 6:19 pm. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tyler Levi Johnson, 18, 5400 block of North County Road 300 West, Anderson. Booked 6:31 p.m. Friday, intimidation.
• James Robert Allison, 35, 200 block of Basil Lane, Sheridan. Booked 6:33 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Aaron Mickel Emerick, 27, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 7:14 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Morgan Tierney Bowling, 27, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 7:16 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Danitra Sharnay McCloud, 35, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Saturday, battery with injury on a law enforcement officer.
• Gabriel Michael Gouvas, 52, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m Saturday, civil contempt of court and invasion of privacy.
• Aaron Daniel Simmons, 35, 7200 block of South County Road 200 East, Markleville. Booked 1:48 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe.
• Charles Michael Gerhard IV, 22, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 2 a.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
• William Howard Mezick, 46, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:16 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 22, 200 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 3:47 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Joshua Michael Ellis, 28, 2100 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 5:58 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation, violation of work release, operator never licensed, false informing, unlawful use of a police radio.
• Cherish Nicole Hernandez, 21, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:25 a.m. Saturday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Ian Michael Mix, 32, 700 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:38 p.m. Saturday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Victor Duc, 61, 400 block of Molly Lane, Anderson. Booked 7:18 p.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Stacey Myron Fuller Sr., 56, 1400 block of West County Road 500 North, Anderson. Booked 9:12 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Tracy Trevon Coles III, 22, 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Trayon Edward Coles, 19, 2900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:25 a.m. Sunday, carrying a handgun without a license and violation of Community Corrections.
• Matthew Evert Waters, 39, 9500 block of South Fleming Street, Muncie. Booked 1:45 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement.
• Nicholas Wayne Mitchell, 26, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:52 a.m. Sunday, two counts of failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Donna Faye Devore, 72, 100 block of Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked 2:04 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Scott Bryan Finn, 59, 300 block of North Manifold Street, Ingalls. Booked 2:26 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Allan Lee Sheridan, 36, 1300 block of Jonathan Court, Anderson. Booked 5:10 a.m. Sunday, violation of work release, resisting law enforcement and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Cassondra Lynn Hughes, 30, 3000 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Lisa Kathryn Lozinak, 46, first block of Prospect Street, Orestes. Booked 6:13 a.m. Sunday, two counts of dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance smoking instrument, possession of paraphernalia and possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Jeremy Ryan Key, 36, 2300 block of South Ebright, Muncie. Booked 6:49 a.m. Sunday, parole violation.
• Braiden Michael Hampton, 24, 3900 block of Northwood Lane, Anderson. Booked 7:03 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Jorge “George” Garza, 53, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Kimberly Kay Stacy, 50, 3200 block of West County Road 1400 North, Alexandria. Booked 9:01 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession or use of legend drug or precursor; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Wilma Lee Arehart, 66, 2200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 9:43 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael De Angelo Thompson, 26, 1900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Austin Edwin Perine, 30, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:51 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct, theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Jedediah Zachary Cluxton, 32, 100 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:16 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Jeffery Leonard Cripe Jr., 46, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation; two counts of resisting law enforcement; dangerous possession of a firearm; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; reckless driving; battery with no injury on a law enforcement officer; and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Dorian D Wilford, 52, 3100 block of West Michigan Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5:46 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Martaes Lewuan Beverly, 25, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:21 a.m. Monday, violation of probation and parole violation.
• Maya Lynn Faulstich, 20, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:46 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Adam Frederick Slyford, 40, 1100 block of Maryland Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
