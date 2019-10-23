JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 277, total in custody 395.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daniel Scott Davidson, 24, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 12:24 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with a child present and no serious injury.
• Kerri Ann Walls, 46, 500 block of West 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 7:17 p.m. Monday, civil contempt of court.
• Jove on Aletrell Poor, 19, 8500 block of County Road 550 North, Middletown. Booked 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
• Stephano Lee Agnew, 36, 2400 block of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of civil contempt of court.
• Dillon Scott Mitchell, 19, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Joshua Wade Davis, 26, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:47 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Kevin Dale Wilson, 54, 1500 block of East County Road 1700 North, Summitville. Booked 1:54 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine; driving while suspended, prior; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cody Jack Martin, 33, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
