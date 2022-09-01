Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Thursday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Brandon Leroy Roberts, 33, 400 block of Selkirk Drive, Fairmount. Booked 4:41 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Adam Daniel Prater, 48, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 12:32 a.m. Friday, criminal trespass and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• John Edward Stone, 35, 2800 block of Betula Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Marin Llanas, 39, 1500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 43, 300 block of West 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:06 a.m. Friday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Jeffery Ray Adams, 32, 3500 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Wardell Brown III, 34, 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 2:49 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• William Alfred Keatts Jr., 43, 2700 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear.
• Deleno Lamarr Bounds, 42, 6100 block of South Hunters Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 3:44 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Richard Cameron Dixon, 55, homeless, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Johnathan M. Simmons, 47, 18100 block of Cumberland Road, Noblesville. Booked 4:37 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Jason Erin Adams, 50, 2400 block of Tamarack Place, Anderson. Booked 4:52 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Miranda Carmen Eakins, 27, 1400 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:10 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Christopher Lee James, 32, 1900 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 4:37 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Donald E. Moore, 53, 100 block of South Broadway, Greensburg. Booked 5:47 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operator never licensed.
• Desmond Lamont Owens, 37, 2700 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of Community Corrections and resisting law enforcement.
• Derryk Allen Swearingen, 42, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Eldon Davidson, 24, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Jermey Allen Whetsel, 31, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and violation of probation.
• Christopher Michael Moles, 44, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:07 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Brittney Nicole Schroeder, 34, 1500 block of A Avenue, New Castle. Booked 2:08 a.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Jeremy Cole Searcy, 42, 200 block of Gina Lynn Drive, New Castle. Booked 2:41 a.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Arthur Jeffery Reichardt, 34, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:10 a.m. Saturday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jude Thomas Thompson, 19, 1400 block of South Adams, Marion. Booked 4:11 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Timothy Allen Anderson, 64, 100 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:58 p.m. Saturday, two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy Phillip Hudson, 40, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 4:22 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• David Anthony Lightfoot, 38, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Amber Nicole Smith Shelton, 39, 2500 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:25 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Scott Simpson, 28, 1300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member younger than 14.
• Justin Wade Hildreth, 37, 2000 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Robert Haywood Hill, 29, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Sunday, two counts violation of work release.
• Marco Antonio Bautista Cruz, 34, 2400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 33, 3400 block of Redwood Road, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction.
• Niceforo Cuautle Cuautle-Hernandez, 38, 9900 block of West Main Street, Lapel. Booked 11:26 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Charles Paul Chestnut, 26, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 6:41 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine; obstruction of traffic; criminal trespass and disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johanna Lucille Bryan, 35, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:24 a.m. Monday, four counts violation of Drug Court and violation of probation.
• Gary McKee Conn III, 35, 2100 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 11:43 a.m. Monday, two counts giving false information on the commission of a crime, two counts public indecency/public exposure and probation violation.
• Bryant Keith Willis, 54, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:48 p.m. Monday, public indecency/public nudity and public intoxication.
• Christopher Mantes Moss, 31, 4800 block of North Audubon, Indianapolis. Booked 3:50 p.m. Monday, fraud with a value between $750 and $50,000 and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Marquan Day-Aundre Robinson, 26, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Dominique Isiah Glispie, 35, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:18 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Jason Eugene Hood, 39, West 22nd and Chase streets, Anderson. Booked 7:44 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of probation, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery and confinement.
• Noah David Franklin Green, 18, 600 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 8:43 p.m. Monday, auto theft, escape/fleeing from lawful detention, resisting law enforcement, minor consuming alcoholic beverage and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
• Robert Eugene Bogue, 63, 700 block of Columbus Street, Alexandria. Booked 10 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jesseca Leah McCain, 25, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.