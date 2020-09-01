Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danita J. Marshall, 51, Columbia City, booked at 8:52 a.m. Friday, theft and burglary.
• Samuel Lawrence Morgan, 42, 1500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:33 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and hold for parole violation.
• Anthony Joseph Gill, 45, 3300 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Rachel M. Harris, 23, Pendleton, booked at 6 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• John Scott Claus, 49, 2100 block of Burton Place, Anderson, booked at 7:02 p.m. Friday, theft and violation of probation.
• Raymond Anthony Encinias, 49, Noblesville, booked at 9:42 p.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph Dean King, 55, Alexandria, booked at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sean Michael Suthard, Middletown, booked at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, confinement and domestic battery.
• Jennifer Lynne Mackey, 43, homeless, booked at 10:31 a.m. Saturday, theft, residential entry and criminal mischief.
• Janet Lorene Roberts, 30, 600 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson, booked at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Bryan Keith Trueblood, 53, Elwood, booked at 1:39 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Daniel Ray Lusk, 53, Greenfield, booked at 3:35 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Jordan Geoffrey Grider, 36, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson, booked at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Michael Shelton Coleman, 58, Ingalls, booked at 5:56 p.m. Saturday, intimidation, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.
• Jessica Denise Dean Schmink, 39, Elwood, booked at 2:11 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a syringe, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dalsen Winfield Murdock, 23, 4500 block of West Eighth Street Road, Anderson, booked at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sylvia Makenzie Williams, 22, Frankton, booked at 4:01 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jay William Hampton, 32, Alexandria, booked at 4:18 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Clifton Hailey Prowell Jr., 33, Lapel, booked at 12:13 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Anita Marie Romine, 72, 2000 block of County Road 200 South, Anderson, booked at 2:51 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Jeremy Joseph Stafford, 42, 1000 block of West 1st Street, Anderson, booked at 2:57 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
• Aaron James Berry, 30, 500 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson, booked at 3:38 p.m. Sunday, escape and violation of work release.
• Dennis Wayne Swigeart, 45, 1700 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 4:28 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Brian Scott Wilhoite, 55, 3000 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:09 p.m. Sunday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Michael Dewayne Pete Jr., 38, Elwood, booked at 2:22 a.m. Monday, intimidation.
