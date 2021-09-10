Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 225; total in custody, 311.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Andrew Harley Collins, 28, 6300 North County Road 600 West, Gaston. Booked 8:14 a.m. Wednesday, confinement.
• Timothy Eric Sanders, 26, 600 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 9:59 a.m. Wednesday, violation of work release.
• Ashley Lynn McClelland, 27, 3400 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years.
• Justin Fahnestock, 33, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Booked 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Johnny R. Broadway Sr., 68, 7300 block of West County road 255 South, Homer. Booked 12:04 p.m. Wednesday, deception/synthetic identity.
• William Phillip Rickard, 36, 2100 block of East County Road 400 South, Anderson. Booked 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Wendell Keith Moore, 62, 1300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:04 p.m. failure to appear.
• Christopher Keith St Germain, 53, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 5:04 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia.
• Brandon Douglas Cox, 40, 11300 block of North Iowa Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Truxton Lee McKigney, 21, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Loretta Yvonne Mitchell, 51, 2200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 9:18 p.m. Wednesday, battery with moderate bodily injury, theft/larceny with a value of $750, five counts failure to appear.
• David Edward Arnold Jr., 34, 4000 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• David Edward Arnold Jr., 34, 4000 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear; driving while suspended, resulting in injury; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Demarah Aunya Priester, 20, 6300 block of Arrowhead Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:46 a.m. Thursday, operating vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
