These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Trista Anne Israel, 35, 1200 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 1:33 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Jeffery Christopher Newte, 46, 5100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 12:10 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Ceenan Ryan Ellis, 26, 400 block of Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:56 p.m. Thursday, four counts violation of work release.
• Jeremy Allan Shupperd, 30, 300 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:56 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Johnny Darrell Meador II, 45, 11600 block of South County road 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 7:41 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention; violation of in-home detention, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, habitual traffic violation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Ernest Forest Stanley III, 49, 100 block of South Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked 9:12 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Cody Lane Davidson, 24, 9800 block of West Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 9:19 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 to .15.