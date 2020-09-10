Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Paul Douglas Decker, 57, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jean Ann Rathsack, 60, 9300 block of West Fall Creek Drive, Pendleton. Booked 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, obstruction of justice.
• Timotheus Scott Edwards, 28, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Lillee Morgan McMillian, 22, 2500 block of North Gale Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, fraud.
• David Allan McBride, 51, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Justin Allen Morefield, 32, 17900 block of Pennington Road, Noblesville. Booked 8:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ralph Anthony Garcia, 24, 1900 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 9:14 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Casey Ryan Dugan, 22, 6300 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 9:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of robbery.
• Crystal Delynn Griffin, 34, 1200 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eramus Ontario Warner, 30, 800 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, attempted murder, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jared Len Mason, 30, 2800 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
