Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 277. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Eramus Ontario Warner, 30, 800 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, attempted murder, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jared Len Mason, 30, 2800 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:32 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jennie Marie Wolfe, 34, 600 block of East Mill Street, Summitville. Booked 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Tammy Marie Stutzman, 26, 2300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• John Rick Wilson, 38, 4800 block of East County Road 67, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication by drugs and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Scott Thomas Delaney, 51, 13300 block of West 300 North, Yorktown. Booked 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, rape and sexual battery.
• Branden Alexander McKillip, 34, 4100 block of North 1350 East, Converse. Booked 12:42 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Dana Carol Warrell, 43, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 12:52 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• David Allen Wigner, 61, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Daniel Logan Bullock, 39, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 7:48 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Damarcus Manuel, 24, 1600 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 11:19 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant family or member if pregnancy is known.
• Landon Gerral Smith, 29, 2100 block of Crestwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:25 a.m. Thursday, dealing substance represented as controlled; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
