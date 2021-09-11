Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyler Richard Spitz, 26, 500 block of North West Street, Tipton. Booked 11:56 a.m. Thursday, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Ray Shaw, 26, 1300 block of East Minnesota Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:41 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Nathan Eckhart Pierce, 39, 100 block of East Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked 4:21 p.m. Thursday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Jessica Marie Rogers, 33, 1300 block of Garnet Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:22 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Christopher Scott Carter, 57, 800 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Thursday, two counts each arson causing property damage with the intention to defraud and auto theft.
• Robin Elise Davis, 20, 3900 block of North Everett Road, Muncie. Booked 7:09 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Eric Louis Tate, 35, 900 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 9:56 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Mark Allen Berry, 42, 200 block of East Water Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:08 a.m. Friday, two counts each domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Dawn Renee Miller, 52, 700 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:43 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
