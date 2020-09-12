Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 233. Total in custody: 271. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Heather Collene Abbott, 42, 200 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:10 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Ryan Eugene Calabria, 27, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Zacery Allen Trover, 29, 4000 block of Ridgeview Road, Anderson. Booked 3:10 p.m. Thursday
• Shelton Larry New, 50, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:22 p.m. Thursday, battery with bodily injury.
• Courtney Ryan Call, 39, 1900 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked 5:16 p.m. Thursday, violation of Drug Court.
• Michael K. Hodge, 49, 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Devin Ray Ford Sr., 57, 500 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:36 a.m. Friday, two counts of contempt of court, child support; identity deception; resisting law enforcement; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; and resisting law enforcement.
