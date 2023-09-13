Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Justin Michael Lee Hargraves, 30, Markleville, booked at 9:14 a.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Kevin Lamon Brown Jr., 20, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 10:01 a.m. Monday, violation of pre-trial release.
Daniel Robert Hobbs, 35, Elwood, booked at 1:17 p.m. Monday, two counts of child molesting, child solicitation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a syringe.
Christopher Keith St. Germain, 55, Elwood, booked at 2:39 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
Kevin Michael Hall, 47, Fort Wayne, booked at 3:09 p.m. Monday, two counts of court commitment.
Christopher Dimetrius Jones, 31, Fort Wayne, booked at 3:52 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.
Taylor Lynn Brumley-Welker, 30, 2000 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:42 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Joseph William Baker, 41, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson, booked at 8:19 p.m. Monday, intimidation with a deadly weapon, confinement and probation violation.
Jason L. Nead, 44, Elwood, booked at 9:23 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.