Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 231; total in custody, 302.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tabitha Lynn Stewart, 19, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 9:20 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Kellie Sue Bussen, 50, 1900 block of South Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 12:38 p.m. Friday, auto theft, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Randy Lee Watson, 46, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson. Booked 1:46 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Benjamin Gronas, 20, 1800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Chynna Jamieson Tragesser, 22, 200 block of West County Line Road, Atlanta. Booked 7:29 p.m. Friday, criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Barbara Sue Ann Beeman, 33, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 1:27 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Todd Alan Faulstich , 44, 500 block of Lockerbie Place, Fairmount. Booked 2:21 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and violation of a home detention order.
• Scott Theodore Kreps, 51, 3200 block of South Dunbar, Marion. Booked 2:38 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kellie Sue Bussen, 50, 1900 block of South Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 12:10 p.m. Saturday, theft from a motor vehicle with a value between $750 and $50,000, criminal trespass, criminal mischief with property damage up to $750 and criminal conversion.
• Michelle Elaine Arevalo , 43, 1500 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 5:21 p.m. Saturday, theft/pickpocketing with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Rachel Melissa Short, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:08 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Kenneth Vance Jarrett , 41, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 7:42 p.m. Saturday, non-support of a dependent/child.
• Robert Lee Hendricks, 39, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:38 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and intimidation.
• Tyler Lee Watson , 21, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Saturday, pointing a firearm.
• Anthony Edward Baxter , 28, 100 block of Time Square Court, Anderson. Booked 11:26 p.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Ginger Lee Rumler, 33, 3000 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 1:51 a.. Sunday, battery with bodily injury.
• Shane Alexander Riley , 32, 15700 block of North Indiana 9, Summitville. Booked 3:25 a.m. Sunday, residential entry and criminal mischief with property damage up to $750.
• Misty Dawn Lukens-Carey , 44, 2700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Misty Dawn Lukens-Carey, 44, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 p.m. Sunday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Wesley Richard McIlvain, 44, 13900 block of Canonbury Way, Fishers. Booked 10:01 p.m. Sunday, making a false identity statement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Joshua Steven Deck, 41, 800 block of Locust Street, Middletown. Booked 5:29 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Stacie Mae Cook, 40, 2400 block of North Blaine, Muncie. Booked 11:56 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• John Tyler Long, 36, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Brian Alan Bromagen, 45, first block of Chris Court, Greenfield. Booked 2:03 p.m. Monday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Amanda Rae Stabler, 30, 800 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Brandon Ray Montgomery, 29, first block of Tiger Land, Alexandria. Booked 3:05 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jason Lee Shaw, 41, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:37 p.m. Monday, criminal mischief with a loss between $750 and $50,000 and criminal trespass.
• Jonathan Trent Usry, 41, 500 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:15 p.m. Monday, two counts violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Ryan Keith Brown, 50, first block of East Birch Street, Orestes. Booked 7:50 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• James Robert Ailstock, 44, 100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• John Phillip Robinson II, 45, 2800 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:59 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Christina Lee Aylor, 22, 2000 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Ashton Alexander Richardson, 27, 1500 block of East Street, Muncie. Booked 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Alan Travis Gideon, 24, homeless. Booked 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
