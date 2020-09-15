Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 247, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Antonio Janil Thompson, 30, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:27 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Zachary Joe Hickey, 28, 4200 block of East Bluegrass Drive, Muncie. Booked 11:25 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Frank Linstenn Lindsay Jr., 57, 200 block of Delta County Lane, Livingston, Tennessee. Booked 11:43 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Angelica Patricia-Mae Norris, 27, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 11:44 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Tracy Lee Coons Jr., 29, 700 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 11:45 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia; operator never licensed; violation of probation; manufacture/dealing of methamphetamine and violation of probation.
• Corey Michael Tucker, 27, 300 block of Unalachto Drive, Pendleton. Booked 12:13 p.m. Friday, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, violation of probation and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Gordon Lee Peak Jr., 40, 600 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Friday, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Trevor Lee Mullins, 32, 4400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:01 p.m. Friday, burglary.
• Nathan Gasparet, 32, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:11 p.m. Friday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Terry Gasparet, 33, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:12 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Timothy Keith Adkins, 53, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Sean David McGahey, 21, 1000 block of North 10th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:21 p.m. Friday, child molest, child solicitation and confinement.
• Bridget Ceiann Passmore, 36, 900 block of Tippecanoe Avenue, Alexandria, fraud and theft.
• Sadie Marie Cox, 23, 700 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 10:01 p.m. Friday, operator never licensed, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Aaron Dee Capps, 36, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:16 p.m. Friday, sex offender registration violation.
• Trent Parnell Stohler, 51, first block of Bennett Drive, Markleville. Booked 1:44 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timothy Edward Cox, 58, 300 block of North Alfonte, Ingalls. Booked 2:40 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jacob Patrick House, 21, 21200 block of Christiner, Burton, Michigan. Booked 3 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass and false informing/reporting.
• Robert Ray Robinson, 39, 11100 block of Galley Way, Fishers. Booked 3:15 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Cristino Luis Herrera, 21, 100 block of F Court, Westfield. Booked 5:57 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Randy Lee Miller, 30, 2900 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 12:13 a.m. Sunday, possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan Matthew Evans, 24, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years.
• Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 27, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:29 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury, burglary and intimidation.
• Nathan Brent Gilliam, 30, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:37 p.m. Saturday, battery with no/minor injury and strangulation.
• Ronald Dean Hinton Jr., 45, 4700 block of West County Road 850 North, Frankton. Booked 1:41 a.m. Sunday, stalking violation and criminal mischief causing loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Darryl Lee Rogers, 57, 400 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operator never licensed.
• Noah Jermany Davis, 22, 2400 block of Eckhouse Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Sunday, receiving stolen property.
• Gage Eugene Geeskie, 26, 400 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Sunday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Brian David Coles Jr., 29, 300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Sunday, possession of Schedule, I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Stephen Lamarr Nazimek, 45, 200 block of School Street, Greenfield. Booked 5:21 p.m. Sunday, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Stacy Jo Garrett, 37, 1600 block of South Haverhill Drive, Yorktown. Booked 6:27 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kevin S. Kuhns, 43, 200 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:17 p.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Dennis Gene Pugsley, 49, 400 block of South 10th Street, Middletown. Booked 8:28 p.m. Sunday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Krystal Lynn Mckenzie, 26, 3600 block of North Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked 9:14 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Aaron Eric Fellows, 27, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 12:49 a.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Tracy Marie Sharp, 51, 1600 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.