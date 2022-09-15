Jail Log: Sept. 15
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Steven Poole, 23, 4000 block of Meadows Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:46 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness, operator never licensed and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• April Renee Colbert, 41, 14000 block of East 216th Street, Noblesville. Booked 11:45 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Rebecca Kay Needham, 52, 2900 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:32 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• John Allen Bonner, 31, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 4:51 p.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of probation.
• Douglas Kevin Mabbitt, 35, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:36 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 47, 1900 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:53 p.m. Friday, auto theft and operator never licensed.
• Kayla Nicole Phillips, 32, 100 block of Front Street, Cambridge City. Booked 12:36 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Peyton Labron Minor, 18, 400 block Spring Green Place, Indianapolis. Booked 3:15 a.m. Saturday, theft of a firearm.
• Timothy Lofton Jr., 39, 300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 a.m. Saturday, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Derick Albert Schilling, 34, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:43 a.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and reckless driving.
• Dylan Matthew Hunt, 32, 700 block of North Willow Drive, Ingalls. Booked 5:43 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Kolton R. Miller, 26, 1500 block of North East Street, Elwood. Booked 7:10 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of syringe; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Mikeal Helms, 25, 1900 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:06 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Michael Robert Harless, 37, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 8:14 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; operator never licensed; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Joshua D. Earlywine, 37, 2000 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 10:35 p.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Olen Ray Singer, 22, 600 block of West North Street, Upland. Booked 6:09 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jory Tyree Thomas, 23, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:32 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Aaron Michael Boram, 38, 3000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 3:23 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jace Alexander Beeman, 21, 2400 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 3:39 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• William Ervin McLaughlin III, 39, 1300 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:36 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Tetriss Marjuan Nunn, 45, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:20 am. Monday, failure to appear and criminal trespass.
• James Anthony Ashbaugh, 18, 1600 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 12:49 a.m. Monday, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jessie Aaron Green, 29, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 3:32 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stacy Marie Ebler, 38, 1400 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 12:09 p.m. Monday, fraud and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Ryan Matthew Williams, 39, 2600 block of Flying Cloud Court, Anderson. Booked 12:40 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15% and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• James K Richards, 53, 5800 block of Apple Creek Way, Anderson. Booked 12:58 p.m. Monday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Nathan James Haulk, 44, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Aaron Mickel Emerick, 30, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:41 p.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Daquan Marquise Wells, 28, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 3:16 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Jacob Stephen Young, 23, 2700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Monday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Patrick Michael Beane, 31, 700 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:13 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• James Michael Thomas Jackson, 35, 5000 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 3:31 a.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Edward Coots, 32, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 6:08 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Bryant Allen Simmons, 26, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue. Booked 7:04 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Steven Lashaun Wilson, 44, 500 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 40, 3000 block of Taft, Indianapolis. Booked noon Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, arson for hire resulting in serious injury and violation of probation.
• William Kevin Davis, 48, 400 block of North Sixth Street, Elwood. Booked 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 25, 200 block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, burglary, intimidation, domestic battery with minor bodily injury to a known pregnant family member, strangulation of a pregnant woman, residential entry and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 29, first block of Ceninole Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Taedeion Marquel Collins, 18, address unknown. Booked 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Zachary Adam Blaylock, 27, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Mason Carter Haskett, 21, 600 block of West County Road 1800 North, Summitville. Booked 5:13 p.m Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Bernard Marquis Stidhum, 33, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 6 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction.
• Jose Gregorio Montijo, 34, 100 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 6:33 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and contempt of court.
• Tamara L. Hoagland, 57, 3400 block of Village Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:36 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Daniel Scott Davidson, 26, 1700 block of Antler Court, Elwood. Booked 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.