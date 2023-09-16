Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Chase Stuart Holten, 23, Hoosier Woods Apartments, Anderson, booked at 10:08 a.m. Thursday, theft of a firearm and theft.
Darrell Paul Vaughn Jr., 48, McCordsville, booked at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Richard Joe Chambers, 40, Wabash Valley Correctional, booked at 11:08 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Daniel James Hayes, 29, Pendleton, booked at 5:19 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Michael Steven Lee Jackson, 35, 600 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 8:56 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Aaron Mickel Emerick, 31, 500 block of West Second Street, Anderson, booked at 9:53 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of drug court.