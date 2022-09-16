Jail Log: Sept. 16
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday or Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Aaron Dee Caps, 38, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of work release.
Oscar Thomas Mahorney, 62, 100 block of Clinton Street, Anderson, booked at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
Lindsay Kalynn Smith, 27, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Darrell James Murdock, 58, Alexandria, booked at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
Samantha Joyce Diane Farris, 23, Pendleton, booked at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, battery against public safety officer, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
Melanie Rae Pease Hoffman, 41, Madison, booked at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, return to jail on court order.
Ashley Nicole Raikes, 25, 2300 block of East Third Street, Anderson, booked at 3:12 p.m. Wednesday, return to jail on court order.
Travis A. Eubanks, 35, Elwood, booked at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, battery.
Jonathan Wayne Simmerman, 41, Muncie, booked at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, theft.
Austin Riley Richardson, 23, Alexandria, booked at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
Joelle Marie Boothe, 53, Alexandria, booked at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
Derrick Anthony Kimbrell, 37, 200 block of West Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Damien Lee McGuire, 25, 2200 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
William Anthony McPhearson, 29, 2400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Zachary Matthew Bussel, 50, 200 block of East 66th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:45 a.m. Thursday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Douglas Nathan White Jr., 54, 600 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
Jonathan Launte Stewart, 33, 1300 block of East 47th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:13 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Stephen Charles Davis, 38, Indianapolis, booked at 5:42 a.m. Thursday, two counts of maintaining a common nuisance, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts driving with a suspended license, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, two counts of operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.