Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 243, total in custody 286.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dylan Matthew Evans, 24, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:47 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years.
• Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 27, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 2:29 p.m. Saturday, battery with bodily injury, burglary and intimidation.
• Nathan Brent Gilliam, 30, 1700 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:37 p.m. Saturday, battery with no/minor injury and strangulation.
• Ronald Dean Hinton Jr., 45, 4700 block of West County Road 850 North, Frankton. Booked 1:41 a.m. Sunday, stalking violation and criminal mischief causing loss between $750 and $50,000.
• Darryl Lee Rogers, 57, 400 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 a.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operator never licensed.
• Noah Jermany Davis, 22, 2400 block of Eckhouse Street, Anderson. Booked 10:46 a.m. Sunday, receiving stolen property.
• Gage Eugene Geeskie, 26, 400 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:02 p.m. Sunday, four counts of failure to appear.
• Brian David Coles Jr., 29, 300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 5 p.m. Sunday, possession of Schedule, I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Stephen Lamarr Nazimek, 45, 200 block of School Street, Greenfield. Booked 5:21 p.m. Sunday, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Stacy Jo Garrett, 37, 1600 block of South Haverhill Drive, Yorktown. Booked 6:27 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kevin S. Kuhns, 43, 200 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:17 p.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in body.
• Dennis Gene Pugsley, 49, 400 block of South 10th Street, Middletown. Booked 8:28 p.m. Sunday, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Krystal Lynn Mckenzie, 26, 3600 block of North Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked 9:14 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Aaron Eric Fellows, 27, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 12:49 a.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Tracy Marie Sharp, 51, 1600 block of Greenway Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Douglas Paul Lindle, 43, 1700 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:10 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Walter Arman Smith, 44, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:43 p.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior.
• Jerry Anthony Timberlake, 33, 200 block of Parkers Circle, Wildersville, Tennessee. Booked 7:53 p.m. Monday, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Wayne Louis Pullum, 41, 200 block of East 34th Street, Okeechobee, Florida. Booked 9:15 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nathan Scott Tolliver, 20, 1900 block of West Memorial Drive, Muncie. Booked 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Robert Scott Short, 37, 1400 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 2:48 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe; resisting law enforcement; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; reckless driving and criminal mischief.
