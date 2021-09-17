Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 239, total in custody 301.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christina Lee Aylor, 22, 2000 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:29 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Ashton Alexander Richardson, 27, 1500 block of East Street, Muncie. Booked 2:40 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Alan Travis Gideon, 24, homeless. Booked 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and seriously violent felon in possession of firearm.
• Detreck Lamont Wilson Sr., 40, 2300 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Alyss McKenzee Wilson, 23, 1000 block of North Merrill Street, Fortville. Booked 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official.
• Thomas Klatt, 5000 block of South Highpoint Drive, Albion. Booked 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and criminal mischief with property damage less than $750.
• Nathan Lee Swift, 33, 800 block of Woodlawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:27 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jimaar Rashaod Miller, 22, 1400 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Craig William Watson, 44, 1700 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Lizabeth Marie Arnold , 38, 900 block of Hazlett Street, Anderson. Booked 3:54 p.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Jacob Tyler Johnson, 38, 3500 block of East Sumner Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:16 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Joseph Daniel Hacker, 30, 6600 block of West Irving Drive, McCordsville. Booked 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and two counts failure to return to lawful detention.
• Haylie Brooke Rhule, 39, 1400 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:57 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Jeremy Allen Miller, 40, 1400 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 6:18 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and false informing/reporting.
• Drucilla Gwen Frieszell, 38, 3700 block of South Landes Street, Marion. Booked 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronnie Ray Bostic , 53, 3000 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, battery with bodily injury and criminal recklessness.
• Willis Gorman Bastin IV, 51, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with serious bodily injury and strangulation causing loss of consciousness.
• Amanda Fay Wilson, 43, 5800 block of North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 4:04 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Lee Davis, 41, 400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy and violation of suspended sentence.
• Tyler Joe Clark, 27, 1600 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Michael Silver, 32, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, residential entry, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Stevie-Lynn Lagle, 37, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:37 p.m. Wednesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Robert Allen White, 32, 11700 block of Maywin Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 12:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 20, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Brandi Lynn Nelson, 39, 3000 block of South Grant Street, Muncie. Booked 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Kelly Renee Schenk, 35, 900 block of East 191st Street, Westfield. Booked 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Jose Gregorio Montijo, 33, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:34 p.m. Wednesday, two counts each resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Kathy Jean Stickler, 64, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:23 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
