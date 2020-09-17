Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 244, total in custody 285.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Vickie Sue Horton-Wasson, 54, 8900 block of West County Road 800 South, Pendleton. Booked 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with a fatality.
• Dustin Allen Haynes, 35, 14100 block of West Main Street, Daleville. Booked 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, public intoxication by drugs.
• James Michael Thomas Jackson, 33, 9700 block of East County Road 200 North, Fairmount. Booked 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Shawna Marie Gore, 39, 1200 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Ann Tucker, 47, 2000 block of Wagon Wheel Court, Anderson. Booked 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Samantha Louise Crawford, 33, first block of West Main Street, Saline, Ohio. Booked 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Richard Ardis Monigold , 40, first block of West Main Street, Celina, Ohio. Booked 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, possession of syringe and possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Jackie Lee Beeman, 30, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Wayne Simpson Jr., 45, 1500 block of East County Road 800 North, Alexandria. Booked 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of neglect of child, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and providing obscene material to minors.
• Whitney Nicole Cravens, 29, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Sarah Grace Shaw, 24, 5100 block of South Green Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Lee Howard Baker, 35, 3500 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, violation of Community Correction, robbery, battery with bodily injury and theft.
• Cedillo Hugo Galvan, 26, 2200 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
• Tonya Yvette Kennedy, 52, 500 block of North Alabama Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
