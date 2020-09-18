Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 237, total in custody 287.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday through Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Samantha Louise Crawford, 33, first block of West Main Street, Saline, Ohio. Booked 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Richard Ardis Monigold , 40, first block of West Main Street, Celina, Ohio. Booked 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery, possession of syringe and possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Jackie Lee Beeman, 30, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Wayne Simpson Jr., 45, 1500 block of East County Road 800 North, Alexandria. Booked 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of child molesting, vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of neglect of child, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and providing obscene material to minors.
• Whitney Nicole Cravens, 29, 200 block of Moore Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 8:22 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Sarah Grace Shaw, 24, 5100 block of South Green Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Lee Howard Baker, 35, 3500 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 9:26 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear, violation of Community Correction, robbery, battery with bodily injury and theft.
• Cedillo Hugo Galvan, 26, 2200 block of South East Street, Elwood. Booked 2:09 a.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
• Tonya Yvette Kennedy, 52, 500 block of North Alabama Street, Indianapolis. Booked 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nathaniel Franklin Johnson, 41, 900 block of Lincoln Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Jonathan Jaim Shupe, 42, 15000 block of East 176th Street, Noblesville. Booked 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs, possession of paraphernalia and burglary.
• Darren Lovejock Washington, 33, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 2:49 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Korey Lee Hicks, 30, 100 block of West Tyler Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:03 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Daniel J. Melton, 55, 1500 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Leona Charlene Peavler, 43, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Wayne Bryson, 39, 4000 block of East 400 North, Alexandria. Booked 12:47 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Shawn Eric Yeary, 47, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:56 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Sidney Nicole Phillips, 21, 9000 block of County Road 950 North, Middletown. Booked 2:17 a.m. Thursday.
• Marc Anthony Miquels Sr., 53, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Andrew J. Gardner, 34, 4200 block of Foltz Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts of possession of needle or syringe.
• Rebecca Elizabeth Shackelford, 42, 1300 block of Equestrian Way, Frankfort. Booked 6:48 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent.
