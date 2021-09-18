Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tykala Seville Bond, 33, 1900 block of Norwood Place, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Chelsey Marie Burkhardt, 32, 3800 East Saturn Lane, Alexandria. Booked 10:07 a.m. Thursday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, II, IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, prescription fraud and theft/larceny up to $750.
• Jacob Alexander Hawkins, 34, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Marion. Booked 10:51 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation and failure to appear.
• Blake Ryan Pleak, 33, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:04 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Nikolai Alexander James, 23, 3300 block of Cold Harbor Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 6:06 p.m. Thursday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and identity deception.
• Angela Sue Rodenberger, 24, 9700 block of Lantern Lane, Pendleton. Booked 7:36 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Shane William Street, 42, 900 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:31 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Gerald Michael Holbrook, 30, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 10:06 p.m. Thursday, violation of Drug Court.
• Latoya Renee Johnson, 36, 2700 West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:42 p.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child and operator never licensed.
• Donald Wayne Ellis Jr., 51, 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:15 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Thomas Newman, 24, 2300 block of South Ebright Street, Muncie. Booked 4:22 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Singbe Bashiri Bailey, 45, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator, lifetime; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and leaving the scene of a crash, property damage.
• Travis Lee Leisure, 43, 2200 block of East Lynn, Anderson. Booked 5:26 a.m. Friday, contempt of court and violation of suspended sentence.
• Michael Wayne Nichols, 33, 7400 block of San Marco Drive, Fortville. Booked 6:55 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with bodily injury to a person known to be pregnant and domestic battery.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:49 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to return to lawful detention, invasion of privacy, possession of counterfeit substances and violation of work release.
