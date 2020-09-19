Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 241. Total in custody 287.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Aaron Purvis, 37, 700 block of North West Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:24 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• David Albert Smith, 30, 4600 block of Southview Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:18 a.m. Thursday, robbery, strangulation, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Timothy Douglas Elsten II, 32, 1100 block of Greenbriar Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:31 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Derrick Leroy Bowers, 37, 1200 block of West First Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:31 a.m. Thursday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Derrick Rapheal Eugene Davis, 39, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 11:34 a.m. Thursday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Jacob Scott Fellows, 25, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 12:25 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Amanda Jaclynne Morris, 32, 7900 block of Records Street, Lawrence. Booked 1:31 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Cory Ron Kellogg, 33, 400 block of South Morrison Road, Muncie. Booked 4:07 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and two counts of domestic battery.
• Eric Dean Manley, 39, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:32 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Brady Lee Buck, 29, 80 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:02 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Kate Lyn Harless, 25, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 6:58 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
