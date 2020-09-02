Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 259, total in custody 286.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Dewayne Pete Jr., 38, Elwood, booked at 2:22 a.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Brandan Micheal Bodkins, 28, 500 block of West Main Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:25 a.m. Monday, criminal confinement and strangulation.
• Tyler Lee Watson, 20, 1100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:43 a.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections and invasion of privacy.
• Rico V. Matthews, 29, 500 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:31 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• William James Ripberger, 29, 2700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 4:44 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Scott Harris Toppin Sailor, 30, 14600 Scarborough Lane, Noblesville. Booked 5:34 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Tevin Bryson King, 29, 2300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 p.m. Monday, attempted murder and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jake’qual Martinez Armstrong, 24, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:28 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear, aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Marcus Wayne Deweese Jr., 22, 1500 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:47 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Justin Bradley Pratt, 24, 300 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:15 p.m. Monday, failure to appear, probation violation and resisting law enforcement.
• Carla J. Wadholm, 60, 1200 block of Madison Road, Elwood. Booked 11:23 a.m. Monday, neglect/exploitation of a dependent or endangered adult by not reporting.
• Randall Emory Scott Burgan, 30, 2400 block Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles Holsey, 20, West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
• Jonathan Joseph Hayes, 23, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.